LOCAL NEWS

Talk of Thermopolis 02/03/2017

Senator Wyatt Agar Listen Now! Representative Nathan Winters Listen Now!  FCS America-Shane Thompson Listen Now!...

Morning Buzz 2/3/2017

Let’s Talk Biz Smokehouse Burgers and Fries – Wild West Winter Carnival  Listen Now...
Deals Logo Radio

Deals on the Dial – Week of 1/30/17

To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or  307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 Continue reading ...
fremont county sheriff's office

Fremont County Sheriff – 2017

The following arrest reports are provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law....

Local News 2/3/17

SUPER BOWL DUI ENFORCEMENT (Riverton) – From Friday through Sunday, Fremont County law enforcement will be out looking for drunk Continue reading ...

VISIT US ON FACEBOOK