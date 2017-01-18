LOCAL NEWS

Fremont County Sheriff – 2017

The following arrest reports are provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law....
The Morning Buzz – January 18, 2017

On the Morning Buzz...Riverton Mayor Lars Baker & City Administrator Steven Weaver with the City Council Recap...Former Chief Justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court Judge Marily...
WILDLIFE OFFICER OF THE YEAR

(Cheyenne) – Big Piney Game Warden Adam Hymas is being honored as the 2016 Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming by the Shikar-Safari Club International....
PEDIGREE STAGE STOP RACE COMING SOON

(Lander) – Dozens of the world’s top sled dogs and their handlers will cross the starting line of the Pedigree Stage Stop Race that begins in Jackson Hole January 27....
URANIUM BILL CLEARS HOUSE

(Cheyenne) – A bill passed in the Wyoming House of Representatives Monday that clarifies the state’s relationship with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in an attempt to s...

