Mar 15, 1942 – Aug 6, 2022

Yvette M. Bartel (née De Lorme) was born March 15, 1942 in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming to Louis M. and Josephine F. De Lorme. Surrounded by family and friends she passed away in her home on Saturday August 6, 2022 on the Wind River Indian Reservation.



Yvette was an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, she was born and raised on the Wind River Indian Reservation where she worked and lived her entire life. She attended St. Stephens High School in St. Stephens, Wyoming, and later graduated from professional cosmetology school in Riverton, Wyoming.



She worked in the Riverton area as a cosmetologist, later changing careers and working as a cook at St. Stephens School, and at the Northern Arapaho Head Start and Early Head Start programs. In addition, she owned and operated a mobile food truck serving food and beverages at local Pow-Wows, fairs and festivals.



Yvette enjoyed traveling with her food truck around the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions attending a number of different Pow-Wows with her food truck. Additionally, she treasured spending time with her family, specially her grandchildren. Over the years, she often volunteered at St. Stephens Mission to help decorate the church for holidays and special masses.



She is survived by her husband Gene D. Bartel; her daughters, Tammy J. Stromme & family, Tara L. Calhoun & family; son Darren Calhoun & family; brother Louis M. De Lorme Jr & family; sister Debbie S. De Lorme & family; and numerous extended family members. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Louis M. and Josephine F. De Lorme; daughter, Annette M. Bynon; and siblings, Carlene Smith, Francis Mc Elroy, Wayne De Lorme.



A memorial service and feast are scheduled for: 10 AM Saturday August 13th Saint Stephen’s Church 33 St. Stephens Rd. St. Stephens, WY 82514



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com