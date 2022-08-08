Young Man Struck by Pickup on his Bicycle Monday afternoon

A young man riding a small sport bicycle and a pickup truck collided at First and West Main in front of A.D. Martin Lumber Company on Monday afternoon. The bicycle rider was tended to by RPD School Resource Officer Charlie Marshall while waiting for medical help, and then by other officers and EMTs from Frontier Ambulance.

The young man was talking and gesturing, but was prone on the pavement in a driving lane. A crew from the Wyoming Department of Transportation were right on the scene working on the crosswalk median just a few feet away from the collision, and directed traffic around the young man until Police arrived.

The rider was first placed in a neck collar, on a back board, then a stretcher and whisked away to SageWest Health Care Hospital. The neck collar and back board were precautionary.

At the scene, the rider’s red hat was laying in the street next to his blue bicycle, which was next to the white pickup truck involved in the crash.