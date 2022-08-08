A bicycle and the rider's hat were on the pavement following the crash at First and West Main in Riverton Monday afternoon. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Young Man Struck by Pickup on his Bicycle Monday afternoon

A young man riding a small sport bicycle and a pickup truck collided at First and West Main in front of A.D. Martin Lumber Company on Monday afternoon. The bicycle rider was tended to by RPD School Resource Officer Charlie Marshall while waiting for medical help, and then by other officers and EMTs  from Frontier Ambulance. 

The young man was talking and gesturing, but was prone on the pavement in a driving lane. A crew from the Wyoming Department of Transportation were right on the scene working on the crosswalk median just a few feet away from the collision, and directed traffic around the young man until Police arrived. 

The rider was first placed in a neck collar, on a back board, then a stretcher and whisked away to SageWest Health Care Hospital. The neck collar and back board were precautionary. 

At the scene, the rider’s red hat was laying in the street next to his blue bicycle, which was next to the white pickup truck involved in the crash. 

EMTs and Police Officers guided the gurney holding the crash victim toward the ambulance which was blocking traffic. A WYDOT Crew working feet away from the crash provided initial aid to the victim and traffic control at the site. Thanks to the RPD for securing the scene and the prompt response by the EMTs. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

 