“You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” – A Christmas Story brings Joy

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The infamous story that so many watch each and every year has come to the stage in The Peck Theater at Central Wyoming College.

The story of Ralphie and his rampant imagination come to life through the acting group at the college and the community at large. With help from members of the Riverton community (mostly children), the team of semi-professional actors under the direction of the Theater Arts Director Joey West, and adapted from the book by Joseph Robinette, chronicles a snapshot in the life of almost every young boy growing up during the 1950s.

“A Christmas Story,” the musical is a stage musical version of the 1983 film “A Christmas Story.” The musical has music and lyrics written by Pasek and Paul and the book by Joseph Robinette. The musical takes place in the 1940s in Indiana and focuses on a child named Ralphie, who wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.

The show developed with props and scenery that would rival the Broadway production. Every member of the cast assisted with staging and scene changes. With a primary cast of 18, including Rod Howard who narrates the entire show, there was plenty of hands-on deck to manipulate the scenery throughout the play. With choreography that often surpassed the abilities of the many children who occupied the stage, it added an element of wholesomeness and fun that will undoubtedly get better with each performance.

Some characters like Ralphie’s brother Randy hit the mark spot on as far as character development and similarity to the movie. Bennet Rosenthal, who played Randy, brought the whining and complaining to an artistic level that rivaled the most annoying little brother characters of all time.

The supporting cast, although struggling at times with staging and timing, presented a solid front during all their scenes and worked diligently through their awkward moments, and never let the show slow or fail. The only notable issue seemed to be with the sound timing which will undoubtedly be worked out by West in subsequent performances.

One of the highlighted scenes was the dance solo by Ralphie’s Teacher, Miss Sheilds, played by Madison Orr, a student at Central Wyoming College and an aspiring actress. Her dance routine was well choreographed and from the audience’s perspective, she nailed it as she lightly swirled around the children on stage, incorporating classical dance and tap elements in the performance. Albeit a little long, her costume was resplendent and moved accordingly with her strong ability to possess the stage.

As each character developed their own personality, it was difficult not to compare each one to the movie characters, but within a few scenes, the characters captured the audience and kept them captivated for the entire two hours of the play. Some of the characters like Scut Farkus, played by James Pierson, were in lockstep with the movie and played their roles exceptionally. Ralphie, played by William Pierson, made the transitions from speaking to singing look easy and with the awkward childlike performance, added legitimacy to the entire show.

There were so many small roles, but absolutely no small actors as each member of the cast embraced their characters and shared their hearts with the audience in the crowded Peck Theater.

Laughs and applause came naturally and hopefully, the cast and crew were rewarded by the audience’s attention. The production, although based on the movie, cannot be compared as the musical element adds depth to the performance that you don’t get in the movie.

If you are looking for a great experience for young and old alike, there are two more opportunities to see this wonderful, wholesome, and fast-paced play. Check the CWC Theater website and purchase tickets either online or at the box office.