Yellowstone Roads beginning to open; Here’s the schedule

Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public for the season, weather permitting. On Saturday, April 16, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.

Roads open to the public April 15

West Entrance to Old Faithful

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris)

Norris to Canyon Village

North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round)

Changes in 2022

The road between Canyon Village and Tower-Roosevelt (Dunraven Pass) opens May 27 at noon .

. Fishing and boating seasons begin May 28 and will close Oct. 31 .

. Three major road improvement projects will occur this year. All three projects will cause major delays (Lewis River Bridge, Old Faithful to West Thumb and Yellowstone River Bridge) and two projects (Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge) will have overnight closures. Visitors entering and exiting the park’s south entrance should allow for extra driving time. Drive slowly through road construction and be alert to workers, heavy equipment, wildlife and other hazards.

Park roads will close for the winter season Nov.1 at 12:01 a.m.

Stay informed