Yellowstone National Park increases fire danger to HIGH 

Yellowstone National Park has increased the parkwide fire danger level from Moderate to High. Here’s what we know:
  • Currently, there is one active wildland fire in the park.  
  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone. 
  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park. 
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. 
  • Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. 
  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.     