Yellowstone National Park flood recovery update: 93% of roadways, 88% of backcountry will reopen today, July 13;

It’s critical that visitors traveling to the park in the coming weeks stay informed about what’s open and closed.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park announced today the reopening of Slough Creek to overnight backcountry use today, July 13. Located in the northern portion of the park, Slough Creek is one of the park’s most visited backcountry areas. In addition, bicycles will be allowed to enter the North and Northeast Entrance roads for a limited distance. The park closed immediately following a historic flood event in June and has rapidly reopened areas when safe to do so. Approximately 93% of paved roads and 88% of Yellowstone’s backcountry will now be open.