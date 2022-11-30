Jun 30, 2003 – Nov 21, 2022

Xando Three Irons, 19, of Fort Washakie, WY passed away due to an auto accident on Monday, November 21, 2022, outside of Gillette, WY. A rosary and wake will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Chandelle Event Center in Riverton starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Xando Reeves Three Irons was born on June 30, 2003, in Lander, WY to Dean Three Irons and Laura Marie Dresser. He grew up on the Wind River Reservation and attended school at Wyoming Indian. His high school years were at Flandreau, Sherman, and St. Stephens.

Xando was of the Catholic faith.

He was working for Ruby Roustabout Services at the time of his passing.

During his high school years, he met his girlfriend, Singing Water Warren, and they became inseparable. They had a baby boy, Saveno, and they are expecting another baby soon. He enjoyed being a father and spending time with his family.

Xando enjoyed spending time with his friends, playing video games, and his dog, Midus.

He is survived by his mom, Laura Dresser; brother, Jayden Three Irons; sisters, Jenessa Three Irons and Genavecia Three Irons; companion, Singing Water Warren; son, Saveno Three Irons; aunts, Menyan, Crystal, Dallas Sue, Sami, and Kateri Dresser, Little Raven Oldman, and Robin Oldman-Teran; uncle, Jordan Dresser; grandparents, Sam and Kathy Dresser, Earlene Three Irons, Arnella Oldman, Verlon Timbana, Francine Shoyo, Geneva Dupont, Bridger, Leo, and Roberto Hanway, Mike and Clinton Monroe, and Jon Timbana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Three Irons, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Dallas and Nola Dresser; paternal grandpa, Dean Three Irons, Sr.; grandma, Albertine Cones; great grandparents, Albert Paul Dresser, Betty Sue Geumisaddle, Joe Waterman, Ina Blackfeet, Robert Monroe, Matilda Buckskin Timbana; and Frank Timbana; and uncle, Ryan Bell.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com