Wyoming’s World Champion Border Collie to be featured on Wyoming PBS

Wendy Auzqui Is the world champion – or at least she trains one.

The Clearmont area rancher has earned national renown as a trainer of working dogs, mostly border collies. Last year, a herder she trained named Quirt won the working dog world championship staged at the Calgary stampede in Canada.

Auzqui and Quirt are featured on the next “Wyoming Chronicle” on Wyoming PBS.

Interviewed by host Steve Peck at her scenic ranch on Clear Creek, Auzqui recalls her life as a professional rodeo competitor and how she transitioned into full-time ranch life and dog training.

At her side throughout the interview, the charismatic border collie Quirt relaxes after demonstrating startling energy and skill in rounding up sheep and taking them where Auzqui wants them.

Auzqui also is writing a book about her experiences in ranching and dog training, employing a long series of bite-sized chapters dispensing common-sense wisdom flavored with humor.

Videographer Steven McKnight utilizes an airborne camera carried aloft by a remote-controlled drone aircraft to capture spectacular video of the Auzqui ranch and Quirt at work with the herd.

“Wyoming Chronicle” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31,. The show repeats at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and again at noon Sunday on Wyoming PBS. “Wyoming Chronicle” also can be viewed online at wyomingpbs.org

—

Wyoming PBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS can be viewed on various channels across Wyoming over-the-air, on cable, and on satellite. Wyoming PBS can also be streamed live and viewed on demand at wyomingpbs.org and with the PBS app.