Wyoming’s Shae Suiaunoa Named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week

Defensive Player of the Week

Wyoming sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa recorded a career best eight tackles in Wyoming’s 33-10 home win over Northern Colorado last Saturday, and he added an interception in the fourth quarter that he returned 18 yards down to the UNC three-yard line to set up a Wyoming touchdown two plays later.

Suiaunoa also recorded 1.0 sack for 10 yards, 1.0 tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in the game, as he helped lead a Wyoming defense that held Northern Colorado to only 15 rushing yards and only 147 yards of total offense.

The sophomore from Houston, Texas, played at Clear Lake High School. He and his Cowboy defensive teammates limited UNC to an average of only 2.4 yards per play.

For the season, Suiaunoa is second on the Cowboy team in tackles, with 21, and is tied for the team lead in solo tackles with 15. He has 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception and one pass breakup. Suiaunoa is tied for 25th in the nation in interceptions this season.