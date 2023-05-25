“Wyoming’s Future of Learning” Collaborative Launches First Pilot Programs

Governor Mark Gordon, Superintendent Megan Degenfelder and the Wyoming Department of Education, the State Board of Education, and the University of Wyoming College of Education are accepting applications from school districts for an instruction and assessment pilot project that is poised to transform the trajectory of education in Wyoming. The entities have created the “Wyoming’s Future of Learning” a collaborative effort that will lead this first pilot program and additional pilots to follow.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer this unique opportunity to Wyoming school districts, and I hope that this innovative, student centered approach will lead to improvements in the educational experiences of Wyoming students,” Governor Gordon said. “This initial pilot emerged from the recommendations provided by my Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group, as well as the work of the State Board and the UW College of Education. It will allow students to move at their own pace, change how student engagement occurs, and effectively prepare each student for a future in an increasingly competitive economy and rapidly changing workplace.”

“This partnership and pilot program is an opportunity to fundamentally change how we educate students in Wyoming,” State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder said. “To shift from a traditional one-size fits all model based on traditional seat time to a model that is based on individual learning needs and interests and partnership with Wyoming industries to better prepare students for jobs- our number one goal in education.”

The voluntary pilots will allow participating districts to engage in more student-centered learning design through four areas of focus: Competency-Based Learning; Flexible Pathways; Personalized Learning; and Student Choice. Five to seven districts ready to move innovative student-centered learning strategies to systematically reach an increasing number of students will be selected in June to participate in the pilots. A second round of pilots will be selected in the 24-25 school year. Statewide professional development opportunities in competency-based learning will also be offered to all schools.

“As we launch the “Wyoming’s Future of Learning” collaborative initiative, we embark on a transformative era in education, one that holds the promise of unlocking the full potential of our education system and our students,” said Jenna Shim, Interim Dean of the University of Wyoming College of Education. “By embracing student-centered learning design and focusing on competency-based learning, flexible pathways, personalized learning, and student choice, we empower educators, engage students in their own learning journeys, and foster a culture of lifelong learning.”

“The state board is committed to supporting schools and communities in their endeavors to innovate and prepare students for their futures,” said Chairman Bill Lambert.

Applications will be due June 5th and selected districts will be announced mid-late June.