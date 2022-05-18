WyomingPBS Producing Documentary Series on Mental Health Crisis in Wyoming

Riverton — The Mountain West is in the grips of a full blown mental health crisis, and Wyoming is ground zero. Stigma in isolated rural communities prevents people from seeking help, but with addiction, suicide, and PTSD devastating the state, it is time to start a conversation.

Wyoming PBS at Central Wyoming College has recognized this issue and has contracted with Alpheus Media to create a 6-part series addressing this important topic. “A State of Mind: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis” traces patient journeys, weaving expert interviews and man on the street commentary to examine solutions to Wyoming’s mental health crisis.

“Far too many of our friends, family, and neighbors – both children and adults — are not getting the mental health care they deserve,” said Diane Gore, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming president and CEO. “I’m hopeful “A State of Mind: Confronting our Mental Health Crisis” series from Wyoming PBS will encourage more people to ask for help if they’re struggling and reduce the stigma about mental health across Wyoming.”

The first episode, titled The Cowboy Code, takes a look at the stigma around mental health which can stop people from getting treatment. Some call it the ‘cowboy code’: that you are supposed to pull yourself up by your bootstraps, stuff it inside and move on. The Cowboy Code premieres Friday, May 20th at 7:30 p.m. on WyomingPBS, with an encore at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and again at noon Sunday, May 22. The show can also be viewed online at wyomingpbs.org starting the evening of May 20.

“A State of Mind” is sponsored in part by Jack and Carole Nunn and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

Wyoming PBS, based at Central Wyoming College, is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS can be viewed on various channels across Wyoming over-the-air, on cable, and on satellite. Wyoming PBS can also be streamed live and viewed on demand at wyomingpbs.org and with the PBS app.