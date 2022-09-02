Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

Hoary Cress (Whitetop) information

• Cardaria draba is a short-statured creeping perennial forb in the Brassicaceae (Mustard) family

• White 4-petaled flowers in dense, flat-topped clusters at top of plant

• Leaves are alternate, greyish-green and lance-shaped with clasping leaf bases

• Reproduces both from prolific seed production and creeping rhizomes

• One of the first noxious weeds to flower in the spring (April-May), and is best treated in the bud stage