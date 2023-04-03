Wyoming Venture Capital Applications Now Open

Applications are now open for the new Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) equity investment program from the Wyoming Business Council (WBC).
WYVC utilizes $58.4 million in federal funding allocated through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) and was created to support the innovation and growth needs of entrepreneurs across the state. It is an equity financing option for Wyoming’s high-growth companies with an eye toward future exit.
Wyoming companies or venture capital or angel funds interested in this opportunity can learn more and apply on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WYVC.