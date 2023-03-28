Wyoming Tennis Nationally Ranked; First Time since 2015

For the first time since 2015, the Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team moved into the ITA National Rankings Tuesday as announced by the organization. Wyoming enters the rankings at No. 73 in the nation.

TheCowgirls, who were last ranked to end the season in 2015, were bolstered into the rankings by a pair of top-70 victories last week to open Mountain West play. Wyoming opened league action with a 4-1 win over then-42nd-ranked Colorado State before rallying to defeat No. 67 Fresno State. The Cowgirls rallied from being down 3-0 to win the final four singles matches of the contest.

Wyoming continues MW action this week with a trip across the border to Fort Collins. The Cowgirls will face Nevada and San Jose State in a pair of neutral-site matchups this weekend.