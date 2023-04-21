Wyoming State Museum to Hold Public Meetings on Facilities Plan

The Wyoming State Museum is gathering public feedback as we plan the future of the museum. As an important public resource, it’s critical we get your input to ensure that the museum reflects your priorities.

On Thursday April 27, we will host two different in-person sessions at the museum to share options for future facility improvements, review the results from a public survey sent out in April, and continue gathering your opinions via fun and engaging exercises.

Please join us to help shape the Wyoming State Museum’s future at one of the following times:

Thursday, April 27, 1-2 p.m.

Thursday, April 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

If you are not able to attend either in-person event on April 27, please stay tuned for an upcoming virtual event in May.