Wyoming State Library has launched “GO WYLD” Campaign

Starting this week and running through the end of November, the Wyoming State Library will promote a new marketing campaign, “Get Out There and GoWYLD,” showcasing many of GoWYLD’s most useful resources. In addition to more traditional marketing methods through local Wyoming libraries, the State Library will run digital ads (both static and video) on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The GoWYLD.net website has a wealth of free online resources that Wyoming residents can unlock with their library card. This campaign was created to increase awareness and usage of GoWYLD and promote specific resources that include e-books and e-audiobooks, career training videos, research databases and interactive children’s books that support early literacy.

“We hope this campaign brings more attention to the more than 120 recreational and research resources available to anyone with a Wyoming library card,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian. “From audiobooks and e-books to car repair manuals and business plan builders, GoWYLD has something for everyone.”

GoWYLD’s online resources are free to every resident of Wyoming, accessible at libraries or from the comfort of home with a library card number and PIN. For more information about everything available, or to obtain a library card, contact your local library.

This campaign is made possible in part through American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, LS-250246-OLS-21.