Wyoming Stable Token Commission Seeks Public Input

Created with the passage of the Wyoming Stable Token Act, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission has begun the process of generating the Wyoming Stable Token, a virtual currency. The state has embarked on an ambitious schedule to consider and possibly issue a digital token, or “stable token”, by year’s end. Accordingly, Wyoming is anxious to build a competent platform and policies in short order, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

The Commission is seeking input from the public as it develops policies to ensure the State remains a leader in digital assets. Those interested in being considered for one of the subject matter expert positions on the Commission may provide an expression of interest here. As requested by the Commissioners, anyone wishing to provide their thoughts, ideas and concerns on how the process to develop the stable token should be established; how the stable token should be structured; or any other challenges or issues to note, please do so here.

The Stable Token Commission will hold its next meeting at 1:30 pm on June 6 in the Wyoming State Capitol Extension. Additional information may be found on a dedicated web page here.