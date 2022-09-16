Wyoming Shuts Down Air Force and Won Friday Night in Laramie

Titus Swen ran it in from five yards out with 6:06 remaining and then the Wyoming Cowboys closed the ball game by converting on three consecutive third downs with under four minutes to play as UW defeated Air Force 17-14 Friday evening at War Memorial Stadium.

The UW (3-1) defense was tremendous in the victory, holding the Falcons to just 171 yards on the ground and 272 yards total. AFA entered the contest averaging 507 yards rushing in 2022. Swen ended the game with 102 yards on 19 carries while Dawaiian McNeely carried the ball seven times for 42 yards.

The Cowboys finished the game with 342 yards of offense, including 180 on the ground. Quarterback Andrew Peasley was once again efficient for the Pokes, going 18-of-23 for 162 yards and a score in the air. Peasley completed a pass to eight different Cowboys.