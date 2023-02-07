Wyoming Showcase set for Treefort Music Fest

For the third year in a row, the Wyoming Arts Council and Treefort Music Fest have partnered to bring an official Wyoming Showcase featuring six Wyoming acts to Boise, Idaho this March.

Festivities will take place Thursday, March 23 at Lost Grove Brewing (1026 S. La Pointe St. Boise, Idaho) from 3-10 p.m. and will feature the following Wyoming artists:

• Reckless Rooster, Pinedale

• Jamie Hansen, Laramie

• Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine, Jackson

• SGRNY, Laramie

• Box Elder, Jackson

• Kalyn Beasley, Cody

The Wyoming showcase is a free, all ages event. Each Wyoming act will play an additional show at other venues during Treefort.

The eleventh annual festival boasts nearly 500 acts from around the world alongside film, comedy, food, yoga, literature, technology, drag, skateboarding, and more.

This partnership is part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI) to help artists perform and tour out of state, building their audiences and reach.

`To learn more about Treefort, check out the entire lineup, and purchase tickets visit their website at: https://www.treefortmusicfest.com/. Tickets are not needed to attend the Wyoming showcase.