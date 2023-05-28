Wyoming Property Tax Relief Program Deadline is June 5

The Wyoming Department of Revenue reminds homeowners in Wyoming that they may qualify for a partial refund of 2022 property taxes paid. The newly expanded property tax relief program for homeowners has an application deadline of June 5, 2023.

Last year, in an effort to help Wyoming households impacted by rapidly rising home values and property tax bills, Governor Gordon’s supplemental budget request included an additional $1 million to be appropriated for the Property Tax Refund Program. HB-99 Property Tax Refund Program was signed by the Governor on March 2.

Wyoming Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson explained that Wyoming residents for the last five years may qualify for a refund if they have occupied the property 9 or more months in 2022 and their personal assets do not exceed $150,000 per adult member of the household (some exclusions apply).

In addition, household income must not exceed 125% of the median household income for the county where the property is located or the statewide median, whichever is larger. For all but seven counties that amount is $86,400. Counties with higher income limits are Campbell $114,125; Converse $94,613; Lincoln $95,163; Sublette $101,988; Sweetwater $96,888; Teton $128,900 and Uinta $92,788.

The process consists of completing a two-page application, providing documentation showing proof of income and that 2022 property taxes have been paid in full. Applications are available at county treasurers offices or by calling (307) 777-7320.

Additional information on Wyoming’s property tax refund program, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available at https://wptrs.wyo.gov/