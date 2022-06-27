Wyoming PBS to Broadcast and Stream Republican Party Primary debate for US House

Wyoming has just one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but who will occupy that seat next year has become one of the most closely-watched questions of the 2022 election season nationally.

A key element in the Wyoming congressional race comes Thursday, June 30, when WyomingPBS hosts the Republican primary election debate for House candidates.

The debate will be aired on live statewide television beginning at 7 p.m. It will be carried live as well on Wyoming Public Radio, which co-hosts the debate with WyomingPBS. The debate also will be streamed live online via Facebook and YouTube and can be watched live at wyomingpbs.org.

The primary election is Aug. 16.

Five Republican candidates have filed in the primary for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who is seeking re-election. Also in the field are Robyn Belinskey of Sheridan, State Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, Harriet Hageman of Cheyenne, and Denton Knapp of Cheyenne.

All five candidates have been invited to participate in the debate.

Longtime WyomingPBS debate moderator Craig Blumenshine handles that duty again this year. Debate panelists who will question the candidates are Steve Peck, senior producer for public affairs at WyomingPBS; Bob Beck, news director at Wyoming Public Radio; and Stephen Dow, government reporter for the Sheridan Press.

The 60-minute debate will follow a familiar question-and-answer format, with a short “lightning round” of quick-response topics also scheduled. The debate is not open to the general public in person.

WyomingPBS also plans statewide televised debates for Democratic candidates for U.S. House, along with Democratic and Republican primary debates in the race for Governor of Wyoming.