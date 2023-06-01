Wyoming PBS’ Terry Dugas Received Lifetime Achievement Award

By Jennifer Amend, WYPBS

Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Public Television Programmers Association (PTPA) at the PBS Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA May 15th. Prior to taking the General Manager position at Wyoming PBS, Terry worked in programming at several public television stations in the PBS network.

“[Terry] has always been dedicated to the public television system, and freely shares his knowledge and problem-solving skills to help others excel,” said Kristen Kuebler, Director of Client Services for TRAC Media, the nation’s leading public television research firm, and CEO of the PTPA board. “We are going to miss his innovative thinking and wry comments, and we wish he didn’t have to go.”

Mr. Dugas began his career as a program scheduler in commercial television, working in five markets in ten years. He continued to schedule programs during his thirty three years in public television, in three different markets.

The PTPA is an organization solely dedicated to the professional development of public television programming professionals by providing resources that enrich, inspire, and educate.

Terry has been General Manager at Wyoming PBS since 2015 and plans to retire at the end of the summer.