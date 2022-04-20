Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaboratives to Meet in Lander

The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates several outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails. These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, locations, and call-in information are as follows:

Sweetwater County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (SCORC) – will meet on May 10th from 2 PM to 4 PM at the White Mountain Library (2935 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901) in the large meeting room. Join virtually by Google Meet Video call link: https://meet.google.com/orj-figh-avr or dial: ‪(US) +1 413-438-2672 PIN: ‪651 287 679#

Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC) – will meet on May 11th from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Fremont County Library (200 Amoretti St, Lander, WY 82520) in the Carnegie room. Join virtually by Google Meet Video call link: https://meet.google.com/cux-amuq-zmf or dial: ‪(US) +1 470-228-1243 PIN: ‪264 437 728#

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following us on social media or visiting www.wyorec.com.