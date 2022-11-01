Wyoming Moves Up Two Spots on Sunday to Finish 15th at the Ka’anapali Classic

Kirby Coe-Kirkham Places 27th, Shooting a Final Round of 66 (-5)

Lahaina, Maui. (Oct. 31, 2022) —  The Wyoming Cowboys shot their best round of the week on Sunday and moved up two spots in the final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational to finish 15th out of 20 teams.  Cowboy senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham had an outstanding final round, firing a 66 (-5) on Sunday to move up from 49th place into a tie for 27th in the field of 123 elite collegiate golfers.

As a team, Wyoming posted a final round score of 274 (-10) to tie host Hawai’i for 15th place.  The two teams each ended the three-day event with a 54-hole total of 858 (+6).  Coe-Kirkham played as an individual in the Ka’anapali Classic.  All five members of Wyoming’s team shot their lowest rounds of the tournament on Sunday, including rounds of 67 (-4) by senior Tyler Severin and junior Jimmy Dales to tie for 40th and 53rd.  Sophomores Jaren Calkins, Patrick Azevedo and Kristof Panke posted final rounds of 70 (-1), 72 (+1) and 70 (-1), respectively on Sunday.  Calkins tied for 59th, Azevedo finished 100th and Panke tied for 111th.  The Cowboys had two other players, who like Coe-Kirkham, played as individuals.  Sophomore Aidan Mann tied for 77th and finished with a strong round of 72 (+1) on Sunday.  Fellow sophomore Cade McLaughlin shot a closing round of 71 (Even) and tied for 104th.

This year’s Ka’anapali Classic featured a stellar field of teams that included six teams ranked in Golfstat’s Top 50 entering the tournament.  The highest ranked team in the field was No. 11 Oklahoma, who captured the team title of the 2022 Ka’anapali Classic with a three-round total of 811 (-41).  Clemson finished second at 823 (-29).  The other five teams ranked in the Top 50 included: No. 49 Liberty, who finished third at 826 (-26); 45th ranked East Tennessee State, who tied for fourth at 830 (-22); 40th ranked Ole Miss, which finished eighth at 832 (-20); 20th ranked Georgia, who finished ninth at 833 (-19); and 29th ranked North Florida, which placed 10th at 834 (-18). 

Andrew Swanson of Clemson closed out the weekend with a tournament-low round of 63 (-8) on Sunday to overtake Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida for individual medalist honors.  Gabrelcik entered the final round with a two-stroke lead over Swanson.  Swanson ended the tournament with a 54-hole total of 195 (-18).  Gabrelcik finished in second two strokes back at 197 (-16).                
                                                   

This year’s Ka’anapali Classic was played at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course in Lahaina, Maui, which measured 6,700 yards and played to a par of 71.

Team Standings

1.   Oklahoma                           268-278-265=811 (-41)

2.   Clemson                             267-286-270=823 (-29)

3.   Liberty                                280-275-271=826 (-26)

4.   Colorado                            279-284-267=830 (-22)

      Kansas                                275-281-274=830 (-22)

      East Tennessee State           269-283-278=830 (-22)

      Louisiana                            284-279-267=830 (-22)

8.   Ole Miss                              275-285-272=832 (-20)

9.   Georgia                              278-285-270=833 (-19)

10. North Florida                       273-284-277=834 (-18)

11. UC Irvine                             278-287-284=849 (-3)

      Boise State                          280-283-286=849 (-3)

13. Cal State Northridge            289-290-276=855 (+3)

      Connecticut                        288-285-282=855 (+3)

15. Wyoming                            288-296-274=858 (+6)

      Hawai’i                               284-289-285=858 (+6)

17. Gonzaga                             293-294-275=862 (+10)

18. Denver                               285-293-285=863 (+11)

19. Mount St. Mary’s                 290-305-295=890 (+38)

20. Air Force                             298-306-289=893 (+41)     

Wyoming Team Members

T40             Tyler Severin           72-73-67=212 (-1)

T53             Jimmy Dales            71-75-67=213 (Even)

T59             Jaren Calkins           73-71-70=214 (+1)

T100           Patrick Azevedo      72-78-72=222 (+9)

T111           Kristof Panke         78-77-70=225 (+12)

Wyoming Individuals

T27             Kirby Coe-Kirkham  73-70-66=209 (-4)

T77             Aidan Mann            73-72-72=217 (+4)

T104           Cade McLaughlin    76-76-71=223 (+10)