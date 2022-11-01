Wyoming Moves Up Two Spots on Sunday to Finish 15th at the Ka’anapali Classic

Kirby Coe-Kirkham Places 27th, Shooting a Final Round of 66 (-5)

Lahaina, Maui. (Oct. 31, 2022) — The Wyoming Cowboys shot their best round of the week on Sunday and moved up two spots in the final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational to finish 15th out of 20 teams. Cowboy senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham had an outstanding final round, firing a 66 (-5) on Sunday to move up from 49th place into a tie for 27th in the field of 123 elite collegiate golfers.

As a team, Wyoming posted a final round score of 274 (-10) to tie host Hawai’i for 15th place. The two teams each ended the three-day event with a 54-hole total of 858 (+6). Coe-Kirkham played as an individual in the Ka’anapali Classic. All five members of Wyoming’s team shot their lowest rounds of the tournament on Sunday, including rounds of 67 (-4) by senior Tyler Severin and junior Jimmy Dales to tie for 40th and 53rd. Sophomores Jaren Calkins, Patrick Azevedo and Kristof Panke posted final rounds of 70 (-1), 72 (+1) and 70 (-1), respectively on Sunday. Calkins tied for 59th, Azevedo finished 100th and Panke tied for 111th. The Cowboys had two other players, who like Coe-Kirkham, played as individuals. Sophomore Aidan Mann tied for 77th and finished with a strong round of 72 (+1) on Sunday. Fellow sophomore Cade McLaughlin shot a closing round of 71 (Even) and tied for 104th.

This year’s Ka’anapali Classic featured a stellar field of teams that included six teams ranked in Golfstat’s Top 50 entering the tournament. The highest ranked team in the field was No. 11 Oklahoma, who captured the team title of the 2022 Ka’anapali Classic with a three-round total of 811 (-41). Clemson finished second at 823 (-29). The other five teams ranked in the Top 50 included: No. 49 Liberty, who finished third at 826 (-26); 45th ranked East Tennessee State, who tied for fourth at 830 (-22); 40th ranked Ole Miss, which finished eighth at 832 (-20); 20th ranked Georgia, who finished ninth at 833 (-19); and 29th ranked North Florida, which placed 10th at 834 (-18).

Andrew Swanson of Clemson closed out the weekend with a tournament-low round of 63 (-8) on Sunday to overtake Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida for individual medalist honors. Gabrelcik entered the final round with a two-stroke lead over Swanson. Swanson ended the tournament with a 54-hole total of 195 (-18). Gabrelcik finished in second two strokes back at 197 (-16).



This year’s Ka’anapali Classic was played at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course in Lahaina, Maui, which measured 6,700 yards and played to a par of 71.

Team Standings

1. Oklahoma 268-278-265=811 (-41)

2. Clemson 267-286-270=823 (-29)

3. Liberty 280-275-271=826 (-26)

4. Colorado 279-284-267=830 (-22)

Kansas 275-281-274=830 (-22)

East Tennessee State 269-283-278=830 (-22)

Louisiana 284-279-267=830 (-22)

8. Ole Miss 275-285-272=832 (-20)

9. Georgia 278-285-270=833 (-19)

10. North Florida 273-284-277=834 (-18)

11. UC Irvine 278-287-284=849 (-3)

Boise State 280-283-286=849 (-3)

13. Cal State Northridge 289-290-276=855 (+3)

Connecticut 288-285-282=855 (+3)

15. Wyoming 288-296-274=858 (+6)

Hawai’i 284-289-285=858 (+6)

17. Gonzaga 293-294-275=862 (+10)

18. Denver 285-293-285=863 (+11)

19. Mount St. Mary’s 290-305-295=890 (+38)

20. Air Force 298-306-289=893 (+41)

Wyoming Team Members

T40 Tyler Severin 72-73-67=212 (-1)

T53 Jimmy Dales 71-75-67=213 (Even)

T59 Jaren Calkins 73-71-70=214 (+1)

T100 Patrick Azevedo 72-78-72=222 (+9)

T111 Kristof Panke 78-77-70=225 (+12)

Wyoming Individuals

T27 Kirby Coe-Kirkham 73-70-66=209 (-4)

T77 Aidan Mann 73-72-72=217 (+4)

T104 Cade McLaughlin 76-76-71=223 (+10)