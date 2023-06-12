Wyoming Military Department Retiree Council Hosts Outreach Event for National Guard Retirees

News Release

The Wyoming Military Department Retiree Council is pleased to announce that it will be holding an outreach event for National Guard Retirees on June 14, 2023. The event will take place from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the National Guard Armory located at 3255 Yellowstone Road, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The purpose of this outreach event is to provide National Guard Retirees in the area with an update on the mission and objectives of the Retiree Council. The council aims to support and serve the needs of retired National Guard members, ensuring that they have access to relevant information and resources. This event also offers an opportunity for attendees to have their questions answered by knowledgeable representatives.

Retiree Support Assistant Kenton Franklin from the Wyoming Military Department will be available during the event to address any inquiries or concerns. For further information about the event, please contact Mr. Franklin at (307)-630-4062 or via email at kenton.franklin@wyo.gov.

The Wyoming Military Department Retiree Council encourages all National Guard Retirees in the area to attend this outreach event. By participating, retired members will gain valuable insights into the resources and support available to them, fostering a strong and interconnected community of military retirees in Wyoming.