WYOMING LAW ENFORCEMENT TO CARRY SPECIAL OLYMPICS “FLAME OF HOPE” IN RIVERTON

RIVERTON, WY – May 27, 2023 – The community is invited to support Local Law Enforcement as they carry the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” in Riverton. Law enforcement personnel from local, county, state, and federal agencies throughout the state have been carrying the “Flame of Hope” in ‘legs’ of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

The Riverton leg will begin on Saturday, May 27 at 9:00 am, Main & 1st Street, running east on Main and ending at 7th Street and Main. During the Torch Run, runners will be wearing LETR shirts while carrying the “Flame of Hope”. Please be sure to cheer them on when you see them. For more information on the Law Enforcement Torch Run to support Special Olympics Wyoming or to purchase a T-shirt, please visit the Store at www.SOWY.org.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR)

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is the movement’s largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle, at its most basic level the Torch Run is an actual running event, in which officers and athletes run the Flame of Hope™ to the Opening Ceremonies of local Special Olympics competitions and State and National Games. Annually, more than 85,000 dedicated, compassionate and volunteer law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 35 nations, 12 Canadian provinces, and 50 US states, raising more than $58 Million for Special Olympics programs globally in 2017 and over $733 Million since its inception in 1981.



About Special Olympics Wyoming

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

