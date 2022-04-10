Wyoming Law Enforcement Conference headed to Lander

The Wyoming Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee (LECC) Conference will be held at the Inn at Lander beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 and will conclude at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 4, 2022. This conference is for law enforcement officers and provides training sessions coupled with the opportunity to meet and network with other law enforcement from local, county, state, federal and tribal agencies across Wyoming.

This year’s theme is Sharing Solutions for Stronger Law Enforcement and Safer Communities. Sessions focus on everything from seizing and forfeiting criminal assets to dealing with officer wellness and PTSD. An awards dinner will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m., May 3, 2022, at the Lander Community Center and will recognize the outstanding achievements of Wyoming’s law enforcement officers.

United States Attorney Bob Murray said, “We believe the LECC conference offers excellent training and provides an opportunity to talk about, and share, what is happening across the state—then come up with solutions to not only protect the citizens of Wyoming, but also ensure we are taking care of the men and women who serve to protect.”