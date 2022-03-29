Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs fall short in Denver after opening round win

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

DENVER – This past weekend the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs basketball coach, Aleta Moss, took a team of All-Stars and traveled to Denver for the 37th annual AMERIND All West 100 Basketball Classic.

This renowned tribal tournament takes place in Colorado every year, compiling some of the best teams and players from reservations and tribes all around Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Minnesota, Florida, Washington, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Nevada, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Utah.

The AMERIND Basketball Classic contains a typical tournament schedule but also includes a slam dunk contest, three point competitions and educational presentations.

Coach Moss compiled eight of the best local girls to compete in the tournament this year including two eighth graders, some freshmen and a lone junior.

This young team of athletes, which kept the name the Lady Chiefs, originally beat the Salish & Kootenai All-Stars out of Montana in the opening round of the tournament. Sadly, they lost in the next round of the silver bracket against the Strikes Enemy team comprised of girls from Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota.

In the end the AMERIND tournament is a club tournament and does not directly affect the standings of the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs but coach Moss encourages all her girls to work during the offseason whether it be AAU or club teams like her All West 100 team.

“It really doesn’t matter other than providing experience and a fun trip,” coach Moss said, “we like to go since they provide entertainment such as speakers, tickets to NBA games (and) scholarships to seniors.”

This year the student athletes were lucky enough to participate in events in Ball Arena, home to the NBA’s Denver Nuggets. They were also able to meet a very special guest: current Oklahoma City forward Lindy Waters III who was an All West Champion back in 2014.

Now that the postseason and AMERIND tournament is over coach Moss looks toward next season’s team. Especially after a disappointing end to the Lady Chiefs’ 2021-22 season earlier this month when they were unable to contend for their fourth consecutive Class 2A state championship game. On the bright side, however, the Lady Chiefs did bring home a third place Trophy.

Neither of those downfalls should take away from yet another spectacular season for the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs squad, a season that saw them go 6-0 in conference play and finish with a 22-6 overall record–best in the 2A Southwest region by a wide margin.

Unfortunately coach Moss loses 10 seniors from her dominant team but, according to her, “having girls playing in the off season is very important to our success next year”.

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs basketball team is surely going to look different but with coach Moss leading the team there is very little room to worry, especially after such a strong postseason and AMERIND tournament.