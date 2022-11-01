Wyoming High School Volleyball Regionals Recap

By: Shawn O’Brate

FREMONT COUNTY – Over the course of the weekend and all across the state of Wyoming the first big tests for those volleyballs squads talented enough to make it to the postseason occurred.

A few teams from Fremont County were able to make those Regional Tournaments, and some were even lucky enough to host games on their home court on the way to possibly qualifying for the state tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper this Saturday, November 5th.

One of those lucky teams to host a game was the Riverton Lady Wolverines, and their first-year head coach Kim Davis, who snuck them into the Regional 4A West Tournament as a #4 seed. They had a tough task, to take on the #1 ranked Star Valley team and they delivered a shocking blow to the Lady Braves.

Riverton would win in five sets (13-25, 25-13, 19-25, 27-25, 15-12), busting all sorts of brackets in the first game of the weekend, and moving on to take on the Cody Fillies who have rarely lost more than one set in a match all year long. They would keep that dominance going as they swept the tired Lady Wolverines in three sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-8), qualifying them for state as that was the Fillies’ second straight win.

But, the next day would prove opportunistic to the home-team Lady Wolverines as they would once again go the full five sets and win in the end (25-9, 22-25, 12-25, 25-17, 15-7), this time to Rock Springs. That would put them in a match for third place against the same team they took down to begin the weekend, Star Valley.

Their second matchup would prove even more imposing as the Lady Wolverines swept the Lady Braves in three straight, grueling, long-winded sets (25-22, 27-25, 25-22). This means that the Lady Wolverines enter Casper as the 3W seed while the Lady Braves enter as the 4W seed.

Cody and Kelly Walsh would end up in the championship at the end of the weekend with the Lady Trojans earning the W1 seed with a sweep of the Lady Fillies, something very few teams can say they’ve done over the past few years.

Riverton’s cross-county rivals would not fair so well in their 3A West Regional Tournament up in Lovell. The Tigers would start off the weekend with a loss to the home team, the Lady Bulldogs, in four sets (25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24) including a heartbreaking fourth-and-final set.

At the same tournament the Thermopolis Lady Bobcats would have their hands full, immediately taking on one of the more dominant volleyball teams in the state, Mountain View, losing in three straight sets (25-7, 25-7, 25-16). The two teams would face each other in their next matchup on Saturday, but only Lander would come out victorious as they beat the Lady Bobcats in three straight sets as well (25-9, 25-14, 25-20) which knocked Thermopolis out of the running for state.

Lander would then need to defeat Powell, a team they know well, in order to get to the third place match but…

For the rest of the story head to the Ranger website (Rivertonranger.com), the Lander Journal website (https://wrrnetwork.com/journal/) or head down to the WyoToday headquarters at 421 E. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501 for a copy of the newspaper where this article can be found