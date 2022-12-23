Wyoming Food Bank’s Year-in-Review: Costs way Up

It felt unimaginable two years ago that we would still be dealing with the impact of COVID-19 today. We are, though, and its effects continue to disrupt Food Bank of Wyoming’s mission of providing our neighbors with the food they need to thrive.

Soaring inflation is driving up the cost of basic necessities and forcing more people to seek food assistance. Inflation is also hitting us, with some staples costing as much as 70% more year over year. Indeed, for the first time in recent memory, $1 now only allows us to distribute enough food for three meals, not four — an enormous shift.

To meet the needs of our community, we are spending an additional $120,000 or more every month to purchase food — over three-times what we were spending pre-COVID. There are multiple factors necessitating this, including:

A decrease in large-scale food donations.

An increase in freight and food costs.

A significant increase in the amount of food we are purchasing.

An increase in need for food.



Amidst these challenges that would have felt insurmountable a few years ago, we have been able to respond with more boldness and perseverance than we could have dreamed. And that is thanks to you, our dedicated supporters. You have recognized this critical moment and heeded the call with generous outpourings of support. Thank you for partnering with us. We are so thankful for you.

Rachel Bailey

Executive Director