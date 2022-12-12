Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $344,753

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $344,753 to 21 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, and educational programming.
Fremont County Recipients:
Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center, Eastern Shoshone Dictionary and Database Project, $24,100
Friends of South Pass, Ervin Store Exhibition Remodel, $3,500
Lander Performing Arts, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company Outreach, $8,000
Central Wyoming College Foundation, Pathways to Indigenous Understanding, $12,500
There were no recipients from Hot Springs or Washakie Counties.