Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $262,370; Fremont, Hot Springs & Washakie Counties Received Grants

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $262,370.47 to 24 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting. Local projects were funded in Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties. The grants include a new music concert series in Dubois, a project to stabilize Miner’s Delight in the historic South Pass Mining District, the Wyoming Discovery Days Folk Festival in Themopolis and the Nowoodstock Music Festival in Ten Sleep. The complete list is below:

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, music programs, folk festivals, public art, art exhibits, and theatre equipment. Below is a complete listing of awards by county

Albany County

Laramie Community Foundation, Inc., Touchstone Laramie 2023, $5,000

Big Horn County

Lovell-Kane Area Museum, Kane Depot Warehouse Restoration, $4,167

Fremont County

Wind River Valley Artists’ Guild for a new 2023 Dubois Chamber Music Series Season, $5,000

Hot Springs County

Big Horn Basin Nature & Discovery Center Joint Powers Board, Wyoming Discovery Days Folk Festival, $10,000

Laramie County

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, Historic Atlas Roof Repair, $10,633.83

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, Hope Mural, $5,000

Natrona County

Casper Civic Chorale, 2023-24 Concert Season, $4,000

Natrona County Public Library Foundation, Outreach Vehicle, $25,000

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, WSO Pops in the Park Presents John Kirlin & the High Plains Drifters, $10,000

Park County

City of Cody Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Department, 2023 Concerts in the Park, $2,500

Sublette County

Main Street Pinedale, Green River Rendezvous Street Dance, $2,800

Pinedale Fine Arts Council, Soundcheck Summer Music Series/Folk for Kids Program Additional Concert & Senior Outreach, $6,000

Sweetwater County

City of Rock Springs, The Rock Springs Chinese Massacre of 1885 Memorial Sculpture, $25,000

City of Rock Springs, Broadway Theatre Lighting Upgrade, $7,899.64

Teton County

Community Center for the Arts, Sister Cities Celebration, $11,250

Jackson Hole Chorale, Retention of Key Staff Members, $20,000

MusicLand, Increase Our Community’s Quality Classical Music Education and Instruction for Our Youth, $2,000

Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center, Marmoleum Restoration and Exterior Paint, $10,000

Uinta County

Union Presbyterian Church of Evanston, Wyoming, Stained Glass Restoration, $42,000

Washakie County

Town of Ten Sleep, Nowoodstock 2023 Music Festival, $15,000

Washakie Museum, GROUNDED Exhibit and Indigenous Peoples’ Month, $7,600

Statewide

Alliance for Historic Wyoming, Lemley Mill & Miner’s Delight Stabilization and Interpretation, $25,000

Wyoming SHEEP Foundation, Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival, $3,520

Wyoming Historical Society, Women of Wyoming: Then and Now, $3,000

For more information about the Cultural Trust Fund grant program, visit the website wyoculturaltrust.com or contact Renée Bovée, WCTF Program Coordinator, at 307-777-6312 or renee.bovee@wyo.gov.