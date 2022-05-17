Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022 Inductees

CASPER – The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) has selected 36 inductees for the Class of 2022. The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting May 1. The induction ceremony will be at the Little America in Cheyenne, September 23-24. It is open to the public. The event is part of the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week, which was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2019.

Locally, three are to be inducted from Fremont County and two from Hot Springs County. They are:

Fremont:

Robert William Hamilton, Lander

Bob Bessey, Riverton

Clyde Woolery, Kinnear

Hot Springs:

Ramul Dvarshkis, Thermopolis

Larry Bentley, Thermopolis

Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming researched and scored over 70 nominations and sent the top picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors.

Formed for historical, cultural, literary, and educational purposes, WCHF’s chief goal is “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”

To purchase tickets to the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, go to this link: https://visitcheyenne.regfox.com/2022-wchf