Wyoming Coaches Association announce 2022 All-State girls Swimmers & Divers

BY: Shawn O’Brate

After a phenomenal season for the Lander Lady Tigers, capping off yet another State Championship run with a trophy – this time they didn’t have to split it with Green River either – for their sixth title in seven years.

With that in mind there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that the annual list of All-State swimmers and divers would be chalk full of Lady Tigers after another great season overall in the pool.

On Tuesday afternoon the Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) announced their list of All-Staters, listing six Lady Tigers in the 3A Girls division.

2022 3A GIRLS ALL-STATE SWIMMERS AND DIVERS:

NAME SCHOOL

Tara Joyce Cody

Payton Yost Douglas

Tayler Davis Evanston

Tavia Arnell Green River

Courtney Clark Green River

Haley Clevenger Green River

Zella Maez Green River

Tanith Smith Green River

Brianna Uhrig Green River

Kylie Price Kemmerer

Katy Anderson Lander

Lainy Duncan Lander

Divya Forbis Lander

Lillyan Hamilton Lander

Josey Johnson Lander

Lara Robertson Lander

Devon Martinez Rawlins

2022 4A GIRLS ALL-STATE SWIMMERS AND DIVERS:

NAME SCHOOL

Hailey Creary Campbell County

Ryann Drube Campbell County

Zoe Gallion Campbell County

Skye Rehard Campbell County

Izzy Delay Cheyenne Central

Sydney Gough Cheyenne Central

Kayleigh Hood Cheyenne Central

Brinkley Lewis Cheyenne Central

Emily Meares Cheyenne Central

Sydni Sawyer Cheyenne East

Amaya Olivieri Jackson Hole

Maren Tattersall Jackson Hole

Vega Sanchez Jackson Hole

Norah Wilson Jackson Hole

Chase Schierkolk Kelly Walsh

Rowyn Birdsley Laramie

Ashlyn Mathes Laramie

Maya Peterson Laramie

Olivia Dannhaus Sheridan

Madi Zach Thunder Basin