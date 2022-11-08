Wyoming Coaches Association announce 2022 All-State girls Swimmers & Divers

BY: Shawn O’Brate
After a phenomenal season for the Lander Lady Tigers, capping off yet another State Championship run with a trophy – this time they didn’t have to split it with Green River either – for their sixth title in seven years.
With that in mind there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that the annual list of All-State swimmers and divers would be chalk full of Lady Tigers after another great season overall in the pool.
On Tuesday afternoon the Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) announced their list of All-Staters, listing six Lady Tigers in the 3A Girls division.
2022 3A GIRLS ALL-STATE SWIMMERS AND DIVERS:
NAME SCHOOL
Tara Joyce Cody
Payton Yost Douglas
Tayler Davis Evanston
Tavia Arnell Green River
Courtney Clark Green River
Haley Clevenger Green River
Zella Maez Green River
Tanith Smith Green River
Brianna Uhrig Green River
Kylie Price Kemmerer
Katy Anderson Lander
Lainy Duncan Lander
Divya Forbis Lander
Lillyan Hamilton Lander
Josey Johnson Lander
Lara Robertson Lander
Devon Martinez Rawlins
2022 4A GIRLS ALL-STATE SWIMMERS AND DIVERS:
NAME SCHOOL
Hailey Creary Campbell County
Ryann Drube Campbell County
Zoe Gallion Campbell County
Skye Rehard Campbell County
Izzy Delay Cheyenne Central
Sydney Gough Cheyenne Central
Kayleigh Hood Cheyenne Central
Brinkley Lewis Cheyenne Central
Emily Meares Cheyenne Central
Sydni Sawyer Cheyenne East
Amaya Olivieri Jackson Hole
Maren Tattersall Jackson Hole
Vega Sanchez Jackson Hole
Norah Wilson Jackson Hole
Chase Schierkolk Kelly Walsh
Rowyn Birdsley Laramie
Ashlyn Mathes Laramie
Maya Peterson Laramie
Olivia Dannhaus Sheridan
Madi Zach Thunder Basin