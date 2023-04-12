 Wyoming Co-Conspirators Indicted for COVID-19 Relief Fraud

News Release

IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Andy Tsui, announced Wednesday that Georges Ngassa, a resident of Plano, Texas, and brothers Gaston and Simon Dabre of Casper, Wyoming, have been indicted for attempting to obtain COVID-19 relief funds through fraudulent means.

According to the indictment, the three co-conspirators submitted multiple false and misleading Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications, receiving over $400,000 in loan payments they were not entitled to. The government also alleges Ngassa communicated with Gaston and Simon Dabre, coaching them on how to fill out the applications to receive the highest amount of loan proceeds possible. In exchange for his assistance, Ngassa received payments from both co-conspirators.

All three defendants were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Ngassa faces an additional count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

In late March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act was enacted, and extended emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act expanded existing Small Business Administration programs, including the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) program, and established new temporary programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

The charges contained in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.