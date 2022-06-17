Wyoming Athletics Teams Achieve Exceptional Academic Progress Rate Scores

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Laramie, Wyo. (June 14, 2022) — The NCAA released the most recent Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) data on Tuesday, and University of Wyoming Athletics teams once again achieved exceptional APR scores.



The most recent Division I APR data is part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program. University of Wyoming Athletics teams received outstanding scores both for the most recent single year measured (2020-21) and for the most recent four-year period that includes the 2017-18 through 2020-21 academic years.

