Wyoming Athletics Teams Achieve Exceptional Academic Progress Rate Scores

By University of Wyoming Athletics
Laramie, Wyo. (June 14, 2022) — The NCAA released the most recent Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) data on Tuesday, and University of Wyoming Athletics teams once again achieved exceptional APR scores.
The most recent Division I APR data is part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program. University of Wyoming Athletics teams received outstanding scores both for the most recent single year measured (2020-21) and for the most recent four-year period that includes the 2017-18 through 2020-21 academic years.
Ten UW Teams Earn Perfect Single-Year APR Scores of 1,000
The APR is the NCAA’s annual benchmark of academic achievement for Division I programs. A perfect score is 1,000. Ten of Wyoming’s 15 Cowboy and Cowgirl teams recorded perfect single-year APR scores of 1,000, including: women’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s track and field, men’s track and field and women’s volleyball. For the purposes of the NCAA Division I APR calculations, indoor and outdoor track teams are combined into one team.
All Wyoming Teams Far Exceed NCAA Benchmark Score of 930
All of the University of Wyoming’s athletics teams once again far exceeded the 930 minimum four-year average benchmark set by the NCAA to qualify for competition at Division I Championships.
“Our student-athletes continue to excel academically, and we are extremely proud of their achievements,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “While these achievements begin and end with our student-athletes, there are a lot of other people who contribute to this success. Our Office of Academic Support in athletics is here to serve our student-athletes and help them navigate their academic pursuits. Our coaching staffs do an excellent job in both recruiting outstanding student-athletes and helping them balance their athletic and academic demands. And we are extremely grateful to the UW faculty for all they do in helping our student-athletes achieve their academic goals.”
Six Teams Achieve Perfect Multiyear Scores of 1,000
A total of six Wyoming Athletics teams also recorded a perfect 1,000 score for the four-year period from 2017-18 through 2020-21. Those six teams are: women’s cross country, men’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s golf, women’s track and field and women’s volleyball.
For the 10th consecutive year, the Wyoming men’s golf team recorded a perfect multiyear score of 1,000 and for the fifth straight year women’s golf achieved a perfect multiyear score. It was the second consecutive reporting period that both women’s cross country and men’s cross country achieved a perfect 1,000 score.
Following closely behind the six UW programs that recorded perfect multiyear APR scores of 1,000 are all of Wyoming’s nine other programs that posted multiyear scores well over the 930 benchmark. Those sports are: men’s track and field (998), women’s soccer (996), women’s basketball (995), women’s swimming and diving (995), men’s swimming and diving (986), women’s tennis (983), wrestling (975), football (974) and men’s basketball (949).
Eight Teams Set All-Time High Multiyear APR Scores for Their Programs
Eight of UW’s teams set all-time multiyear highs for their programs. Those eight included: women’s and men’s cross country (both 1,000), women’s and men’s golf (both 1,000), women’s track and field (1,000), women’s volleyball (1,000), men’s track and field (998) and football (974).
The release of APR information by the NCAA comes after a one-year hiatus in releasing information in 2021. This year’s release does not include penalties, loss of access to postseason competition or public recognition of high-achieving teams as those elements of the NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program remain suspended through spring 2023.
How the APR is Calculated
The APR scores are based on two factors: the retention rate of scholarship student-athletes and the academic eligibility of scholarship student-athletes.
The APR is calculated as follows:
•Each student-athlete receiving athletically-related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.
•A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.
•In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.
•Teams must earn a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in NCAA Division I Championships.
The NCAA’s APR data calculation was first implemented in the 2003-04 academic year.