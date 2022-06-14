Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash to be Held at David Street Station in Casper on Thursday, June 16

Laramie, Wyo. (June 13, 2022) — All Cowboy and Cowgirl fans are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of fun and have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite University of Wyoming student-athletes when UW Athletics and David Street Station in Casper host the Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash on Thursday, June 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at David Street Station. The event is presented by the McMurry Foundation.



The Summer Bash will feature student-athletes from the Wyoming football team, men’s and women’s basketball teams and several other UW sports teams. Members of the Western Thunder Marching Band and Wyoming Cheer team will also be in attendance.

There will be interactive games for fans and children to participate in alongside Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes. Some of the activities planned are: Cornhole, Ladder Ball, Giant Jenga and Connect 4.



Food trucks and beer sales will be available for fans to purchase food and drinks during the evening event.



For more information on David Street Station, upcoming events and more, visit DavidStreetStation.com.



The following day on Friday, June 17, the Cowboy Joe Club will hold its annual Ron Richardson Memorial Golf Tournament as part of the Cowboy Joe Club Golf Series Presented by Wyoming Strong Ford dealers. That tournament will be played at the Three Crowns Golf Club and will tee off at 9 a.m. For more information on the golf tournament, contact the Cowboy Joe Club at (307) 766-6242.