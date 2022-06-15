 Wyoming Athletics Announces NIL Partnership with Opendorse

By University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 14, 2022) – The University of Wyoming announced Tuesday a partnership with Opendorse. Wyoming will be among the nation’s first 75 schools with a school-specific Name, Imagine and Likeness (NIL) marketplace. The Lincoln, Neb., based company specializes in NIL and is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Opendorse and are hopeful that this partnership will enhance our student-athletes’ opportunities to secure individual financial deals through the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules and regulations,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Director of Athletics. “After careful review of several potential partners, we chose Opendorse due to their leadership in the field and due to their creative approach to helping student-athletes market themselves in the current NIL space.”

More than 75,000 athletes use Opendorse to understand, build, and monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) with support from thousands of brands, fans, sponsors, donors and partners including Team USA, PGA TOUR, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams.

The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support for student-athletes. Wyoming fans, brands, sponsors and donors can browse, book, pitch and pay any Wyoming student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the athletes’ needs.

“Wyoming has an exciting opportunity to generate tremendous value for its student-athletes as we enter the second year of NIL,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “I’m proud to help Wyoming student-athletes, staff and fan base connect and support one another with the very best technology and education in the game.”

Opendorse maximizes NIL value for student-athletes, while delivering security and simplicity for all involved parties. The partnership with Opendorse will also provide student-athlete and staff with best-in-class compliance, content and educational tools.