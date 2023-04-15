Wyoming Arts Council Now Accepting Native Art Fellowship Applications

News Release

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the Native Art Fellowship. The Native Art Fellowship is a $3,000 unrestricted award of merit, based on the artist’s portfolio, honoring the work of Native artists based within Wyoming. Artists working across any artistic discipline or medium (visual, literary, performing, folk & traditional, etc.) may apply. This fellowship is designed to raise the profiles of the highly talented Native artists in Wyoming and celebrate their artistry. Fellowships are open to Wyoming residents, and are merit-based awards.

Applications are juried by noted Native artists outside the state. This fellowship is designed to raise the profiles of the highly talented Native artists in Wyoming and celebrate their artistry. Up tp two fellowships will be awarded this year and applications must be submitted online through Submittable. This year’s jurors are Karen Ann Hoffman, a Haudenosaunee Raised Beadwork artist and citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and artist Daniel McCoy, of the The Muscogee Nation, who resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico with his family.

Recipients of the Native Art Fellowship will also be given support to find a venue to showcase their work.

Additional information can be found on the Arts Council website wyomingartscouncil.org. Complete eligibility requirements can be found with each call on Submittable and CaFE. For more information, contact Kimberly Mittelstadt at the Arts Council, 307-274-6673 or kimberly.mittelstadt@wyo.gov.