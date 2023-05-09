Wyoming Arts Council Accepting Poet Laureate Nominations

News Release

On behalf of Governor Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for Wyoming’s Poet Laureate. Poets may self-nominate, or be nominated by someone else.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Wednesday, May 31. Nominations must be submitted using this online form: https://forms.gle/ 4sTeDDq3SFUkH4S1A.

Support materials can be uploaded through the online form or mailed to the Arts Council. If mailed, materials must be received by the Wyoming Arts Council by Friday, June 2. Nominated poets must be Wyoming residents. Residency eligibility includes being domiciled within the state borders for a total of 20 months in the previous two years and remaining in the state for 10 months out of each year through the duration of appointment.

The Poet Laureate is a volunteer role appointed by Executive Order. This person works closely with the Wyoming Arts Council, the state agency responsible for managing the Poet Laureate program. The Poet Laureate is expected to publicly share their work on special occasions and at the request of the Governor or other state agencies.

Historically this has included reading at the annual Governor’s Arts Awards, on the floors of the House and Senate, at board meetings, or other special events. The Poet Laureate is also encouraged to engage with various communities around the state through school visits, workshops, public readings, or other public programs.

Wyoming’s outgoing Poet Laureate is Buffalo poet Eugene M. Gagliano, who was appointed through an Executive Order signed by Governor Matt Mead in 2016 and continued to serve as Poet Laureate under Governor Mark Gordon. Gene is a retired elementary school teacher from Buffalo and is the eighth Poet Laureate in state history.

“We are grateful for Gene’s years of service as Poet Laureate. His poetry provided humor, keen observation, and an authentic Wyoming perspective. We appreciate his work in schools and communities around the state,” says Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director, Michael Lange.

For more information, please contact the Wyoming Arts Council office at 307-777-7742.