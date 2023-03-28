Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month poster vies for top honors, your vote needed

Winning the Society for American Archaeology poster contest 11 times, the annual Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month Poster has become a perennial contender for the organization’s top prize.

Voting for this year’s winner is now open and the public is invited to vote for their favorite until 5 p.m. April 7, via the following link https://www.saa.org/education-outreach/public-outreach/state-archaeology-celebrations/poster-contest.

This year’s Wyoming poster, “The Enclosure,” features a stone structure near the top of Grand Teton and discusses how and why it was built more than 150 years ago.

In 1996, the first State Archaeology Celebration Poster Contest was held at the annual Society for American Archaeology meeting. Since this first contest in 1996, Wyoming has placed in the top three of the SAA poster contest 24 times garnering first place honors 11 times, second place eight times and third place five times.