Wyoming and Boise State to Battle for Mountain Division Lead

LARAMIE — It will be a battle for the Mountain Division lead this Saturday in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium when the Wyoming Cowboys, 5-1 in conference play and 7-3 overall, will host the Boise State Broncos, 6-0 in the MW and 7-3 overall. The game will kick off at 5 p.m., Mountain Time on Saturday.
Saturday’s game stacks up very similar to the 2016 season when the two teams were battling for the Mountain Division title. Wyoming hosted Boise State in that 2016 game and came out on top 30-28 and went on to capture the Mountain Division title. The 2016 game came earlier in the season on Oct. 29. Wyoming was 3-0 in conference play and 5-2 at the time of the 2016 meeting, while Boise State was 3-0 in the MW, 7-0 overall and was ranked No. 13 in both national polls. The Cowboys went on to host the MW Championship Game, post an 8-6 record and earn a berth in the Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego, Calif. Boise State ended the season 10-3 and played in the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz.
Where to Watch and Listen
Every Cowboy Football game is broadcast live on the 26 affiliates of the Cowboy Sports Network. Announcers are Reece Monaco, Play-by-Play (1st year), Kevin McKinney, Color Analyst (25th year) and Erick Pauley, Sideline Reporter (1st year). The pregame show begins 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Saturday’s Wyoming-Boise State game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Announcers will be Rich Waltz (Play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (Color Analyst) and Sherree Burruss (Sideline Analyst).
Winning Ways — Wyoming Wins Seven Games for Fifth Time in Bohl Era
Wyoming’s winning ways have continued this season. The Cowboys won their seventh game of the 2022 season at Colorado State on Nov. 12. That is the fifth time in the nine seasons Craig Bohl has coached the Cowboys that the Pokes have won seven or more games.
UW also won seven games in 2021 and won eight games in 2019, 2017 and 2016.
Winning the Close Ones
In the 10 games Wyoming has played thus far this season, four of those 10 games have been decided by a touchdown or less and the Cowboys have won all four of those games.
Here is a breakdown of those close finishes in 2022:
Opponent (Date and Location) Score and Margin of Victory
Tulsa (Sept. 3 in Laramie)
Air Force (Sept. 16 in Laramie) W 17-14, +3
Hawai’i (Oct. 29 in Honolulu) W 27-20, +7
Colorado State (Nov. 12 in Fort Collins) W 14-13, +1
Mantra of Going 1-0 Each Week Continues for Cowboys –
Those 1-0 Weeks are Growing Into Streaks
Wyoming’s mantra this season has been to go 1-0 each week, and that remains the focus. But the 1-0 weeks have led to a couple streaks developing.
Wyoming currently has a four-game winning streak, second longest in the Mountain West to Fresno State’s five-game streak.
The Pokes also have a three-game road winning streak entering this week, having won their last three road games — at New Mexico, at Hawai’i and at Colorado State.
Home Sweet Home, UW 4-1 in Home Games This Season
and Will Play First Home Game in a Month This Saturday
This week’s home game against Boise State will be the first time in a month since the Cowboys played a home game.
Following a home victory over Utah State on Oct. 22, Wyoming traveled to Hawai’i, had a Bye Week and traveled to Colorado State. The Pokes won both of those road games and will now host Boise State this Saturday, Nov. 19.
Wyoming is 4-1 in home games this season, with its only home loss to San Jose State on Oct. 1. UW has defeated Tulsa, Northern Colorado, Air Force and Utah State in its other home games this season.
Cowboy Linebacker Easton Gibbs Among Top Tacklers in the Mountain West and the Nation, Nearing 100-Tackle Mark for the 2022 Season
Wyoming sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs leads the Cowboys in tackles this season with 88 tackles. He is averaging 8.8 tackles per game to rank No. 3 in the Mountain West and No. 38 nationally.
A year ago, he tallied 90 tackles, nearly reaching the elite 100-tackle mark.Gibbs enters this week with 220 career tackles.
Hoyland Nearing the Wyoming School Record for Most Field Goals in a Single Season
Cowboy sophomore place-kicker John Hoyland will enter this week’s Boise State game with 19 made field goals for the 2022 season.
With one more field goal, Hoyland will tie the school record of 20 made field goals in a single-season currently held by Cory Wedel, who made 20 field goals in the 1996 season, and J.D. Wallum.
Wyoming’s Craig Bohl Among the Nation’s Winningest Active Head Coaches
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl is among the Top 20 active FBS coaches in the country in terms of career wins. Bohl is currently in his ninth year at Wyoming and his 20th overall season as an NCAA Division I head coach, having coached North Dakota State for 11 seasons. See below the top active coaches ranked by their total career wins as a head coach.
Most Wins by Active FBS Coaches
Rank Wins Coach, School
1. 276 Nick Saban, Alabama
2. 274 Mack Brown, North Carolina
3. 271 Brian Kelly, LSU
4. 197 Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
5. 193 Willie Fritz, Tulane
6. 182 Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan
7. 178 Terry Bowden, Louisiana-Monroe
8. 162 Jerry Kill, New Mexico State
9. 159 Dabo Swinney, Clemson
10. 156 Craig Bohl, Wyoming
156 Mike Leach, Mississippi State
156 Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
13. 154 Lance Leipold, Kansas
14. 152 Kyle Whittingham, Utah
15. 147 Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
16. 129 Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
17. 120 Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
18. 118 Troy Calhoun, Air Force
19. 117 Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio)
20. 114 Jeff Tedford, Fresno State
Cowboys Earn Bowl Eligibility for the Sixth Time in Seven Seasons
The Wyoming Cowboys earned their sixth win of the 2022 season on Saturday, Oct. 29 with a 27-20 road victory over the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and with that sixth win earned bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Under the direction of head coach Craig Bohl, Wyoming has appeared in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl, the 2017 and 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowls and the 2019 Arizona Bowl. Wyoming was also bowl eligible in 2018 with a 6-6 record but did not receive a bowl bid.
Coach Bohl and his coaching staff are the only coaching staff in school history to win three consecutive bowl appearances in 2017, ‘19 and ‘21 and are the only coaching staff to take Wyoming to four bowl games in a six-year time span (2016-21).
Comeback Cowboys — Wyoming Has Five Come-From-Behind Wins in 2022
This year’s Wyoming Cowboys have shown an ability to comeback to win games. Wyoming has come from behind in five games this season to record wins.
In Wyoming’s home game vs. Tulsa on Sept. 3, the Pokes trailed 34-24 with 14:52 remaining in the contest. Wyoming would win the game in double overtime (40-37).
Against Air Force on Sept. 16, the Cowboys faced a 14-10 deficit with 9:58 remaining in the game. Wyoming came away with a 17-14 victory.
On Oct. 8, Wyoming trailed New Mexico 14-0 in the first quarter before the Cowboys came back to score 27 unanswered points to win 27-14 in Albuquerque, N.M.
At Hawai’i on Oct. 29, UW fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter, before fighting back to record a 27-20 road win.
In its road game at Colorado State on Nov. 12, the Pokes fell behind 10-0 in the first half before rallying for a 14-13 victory.
About the Boise State Broncos
Boise State, like Wyoming, will enter Saturday’s game with a 7-3 overall record. The Broncos are 6-0 in Mountain West Conference play — one game ahead of Wyoming’s 5-1 MW mark.
Boise State began the season losing at Oregon State (17-34). BSU then won consecutive games at New Mexico (31-14) and vs. UT Martin (30-7).
The Broncos suffered their second loss of the season on the road at UTEP (10-27). Boise State then put together a four-game winning streak, defeating San Diego State (35-13), Fresno State (40-20), Air Force (19-14) and Colorado State (49-10). BSU’s most recent loss was at home to BYU (28-31). Last week, the Broncos won at Nevada (41-3).
Wyoming-Boise State Common Opponents
Wyoming and Boise State have played four common opponents this season — Air Force, BYU, Colorado State and New Mexico.
The Cowboys and Broncos both defeated Air Force, Colorado State and New Mexico. Both teams lost to BYU.
Common Wyoming Boise State
Opponents Versus Versus
Air Force W 17-14 (H) W 19-14 (A)
BYU L 24-38 (A) L 28-31 (H)
Colorado St. W 14-13 (A) W 49-10 (H)
New Mexico W 27-14 (A) W 31-14 (A)
COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING ATHLETICS