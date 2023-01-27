WYDOT Reminder: Don’t push snow into state roadways

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is again issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways.

WYDOT has received many reports in this month of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways, and this includes highways which carry traffic through towns.

State statute 35-10-401 stipulates that anyone who obstructs a public road or highway, common street or alley, public bridge or navigable river in a way that makes it inconvenient or dangerous to pass is breaking the law. Each violation is punishable by a fine of up to $100 and a jail sentence of up to three months.

“Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of way not only reduces line of sight visibility, but also creates other hazards such as drifting, and potential road obstructions,” said WYDOT District Maintenance Engineer Lyle Lamb of Basin. “Piles of snow adjacent to the roadway can melt and contribute to areas of unexpected slick spots, creating hazards on an otherwise dry roadway.”

Other concerns:

