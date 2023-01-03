WYDOT Crews Battling Deep Snow, Drifts on local highways

By Cody Beers, WYDOT District 5

Beaver Rim (US287) and Red Canyon (WY28) this morning… stay put. WYDOT crews are battling deep snow, using rotary snow plowers on about 15 miles of WY28 over South Pass, etc. WY135 between Riverton and Sweetwater Station will not reopen today; there’s just too much snow to move.

Winds will not be an issue through this morning, but starting this afternoon strong and gusty winds will begin to develop in central, south-central and southeastern Wyoming. Very strong and gusty winds will then create blowing and drifting snow and visibility issues on sections of I-80, i-25 and secondary roads late today through late Wednesday.