WYDOT Commission Awarded $57.67-million project for I-25 in Casper

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $79.79 million in contracts for 10 Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its February 16 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded an almost $57.67 million bid to Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc. for a group of projects involving bridge replacements, concrete surfacing, grading, traffic control, paving, electrical work, drainage and other work on about 1 mile of northbound and southbound Interstate 25 in Casper. The contracted completion date is November 30, 2025.

North Dakota-based Northern Improvement Company was awarded a $4.97 million bid for a project involving paving, fencing, traffic control, grading, guardrail, milling and other work on approximately 9.4 miles of US Highway 85 in Weston County. The contracted completion date is November 30, 2023.

Lewis & Lewis, Inc., based out of Rock Springs, was awarded an almost $4.58 million bid for a project involving paving, milling, traffic control and other work in various locations within Lincoln, Sweetwater & Uinta Counties. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

The commission awarded a $2.34 million bid to Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company for a project involving paving, traffic control, chip seal, milling and other work on about 4.2 miles of US Highway 14A in Big Horn County. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2024.

Montana-based Streamline Markings, Inc. was awarded a $714,660 bid for a project involving striping, traffic control and other work in various locations within Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Johnson, Laramie and Sheridan Counties.

Streamline Markings was also awarded a $664,060 bid for a project involving striping, traffic control and other work in various locations within Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton Counties.

Both projects with Streamline Markings have a contracted completion date of September 30, 2023.

The commission awarded an $887,009 bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, traffic control, grading and more on a pedestrian overpass on I-25 in Cheyenne. The contracted completion date is August 18, 2023.

Also based in Cheyenne, Simon Contractors was awarded a $400,154 bid for a project involving paving, grading, traffic control, milling and other work on US 85 in Laramie County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

Two projects this month are funded primarily with state dollars:

– Simon Contractors was also awarded a $4.75 million bid for a project involving paving, traffic control, milling, chip seal and other work on approximately 9.7 miles of Wyoming Highway 34 in Albany County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

– Simon Contractors was also awarded a $2.81 million bid for combined projects involving paving, chip seal, traffic control and other work in various locations within Campbell, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston Counties. The contracted completion date is August 31, 2023.

Eight of this month’s awarded projects are primarily funded with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.