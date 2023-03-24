WRTA Offering Rides from Rustler 500; Bowhunters Convention Tonight

The WRTA will be providing Safe Rides Home from the CWC Rustler 500 Fundraiser this Friday, March 24 and for the Wyoming Bowhlunters of Wyoming Convention at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Fremont Center..

WRTA highly encourages any drivers who may be impaired to use the Safe Ride Home Service.

Sadly, Fremont County leads the nation in rates for the number of fatalities resulting from impaired drivers. The Safe Rides Home is a program started by the Fremont County DUI Taskforce to address these heartbreaking tragedies.

The WRTA, operating under the Fremont County Association of Governments, will provide the Safe Ride Home service. Funding for Safe Rides Home is provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Safety Program.