WRIR Food Bank Distribution on 26th; Indigenous Artists Sought

Food Distribution Schedule

The Food Bank of Wyoming’s Food Distribution is planned for September 26th at 1 p.m. at the Arapahoe School, 455 Little Wind River Bottom Road and at the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority, 37 North Fork Road, Fort Washakie.

Indigenous Artists Sought

The Lander Art Center has issued a call for Indigenous Artists of the Wind River Reservation to exhibit their artwork at the “Art of Home” by submitting their work by November 1st. Download the entry form at Landerartcenter.com or at the LAC front desk