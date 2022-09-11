Wranglers, Cougars Get Wins in Week Two

Week two Wyoming High School Scores showed only two local teams getting a “W” on the gridiron. They were Shoshoni and Wind River. Dubois, Riverton, Lander Valley, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Worland and Thermopolis all suffered defeats. See the scores below:
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 8
Class 1A-9 Man
#3 Shoshoni 53, Greybull 0 (conference game)
Wind River 76, St. Stephens 6 (conference game)
Friday, Sept. 9
Class 4A
# Cheyenne East 52, #3 Thunder Basin 42
#2 Sheridan 55, Laramie 6 –
#4 Natrona County 14, Cheyenne Central 10
Campbell County 31, #5 Rock Springs 28
Kelly Walsh 17, Cheyenne South 7
Class 3A
Evanston 34, Riverton 7
Powell 10, Lander Valley 7
Cody 67, #3 Worland 7
Green River 48, Rawlins 0
Class 2A
Kemmerer 44, Thermopolis 26 (conference game)
#4 Tongue River 43, Glenrock 0 (conference game)
Newcastle 20, Wheatland 18 (conference game) – 2OT
#1 Lovell 27, #3 Cokeville 7 (conference game)
#2 Lyman 40, Pinedale 0 (conference game)
Big Horn 40, Upton-Sundance 6 (conference game)
Torrington 27, Burns 21 (conference game) – OT
Class 1A-9 Man
Riverside 48, Wyoming Indian 8 (conference game)
Big Piney 12, #2 Rocky Mountain 8 (conference game)
Saratoga 36, Moorcroft 20 (conference game)
#1 Pine Bluffs 61, Guernsey-Sunrise 0 (conference game)
#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 41, Lusk 0 (conference game)
Southeast 21, Wright 6 (conference game)
Class 1A-6 Man
#1 Little Snake River 44, #2 Dubois 28 (conference game)
Out-of-State Opponent
2A #5 Mountain View 12, Rich, UT 10
3A #4 Jackson 55 Wood River, ID 12, Sugar-Salem, ID 34 3A #2 Star Valley 7
Final Score: 3A Douglas 45, Gering, NE 24
Saturday, Sept. 10
Class 1A-6 Man
#4 Burlington 74, Hulett 18 (conference game)
Kaycee 42, Meeteetse 32 (conference game)
Midwest 88, Ten Sleep 0 (conference game)
#3 Encampment 28, #5 Farson-Eden 0 (conference game)
Out-of-State Opponent
Resurrection Christian (Loveland, CO) 20, 3A #5 Buffalo 14 – OT
Non-Varsity Opponent
Cheyenne East Freshmen 52, 1A-6 Man H.E.M. 18
Scores from WyoTodayMedia and WyoPreps.com
WyoPreps Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard: Sept. 8-10, 2022