Wranglers, Cougars Get Wins in Week Two

Week two Wyoming High School Scores showed only two local teams getting a “W” on the gridiron. They were Shoshoni and Wind River. Dubois, Riverton, Lander Valley, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Worland and Thermopolis all suffered defeats. See the scores below:

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 8

Class 1A-9 Man

#3 Shoshoni 53, Greybull 0 (conference game)

Wind River 76, St. Stephens 6 (conference game)

Friday, Sept. 9

Class 4A

# Cheyenne East 52, #3 Thunder Basin 42

#2 Sheridan 55, Laramie 6 –

#4 Natrona County 14, Cheyenne Central 10

Campbell County 31, #5 Rock Springs 28

Kelly Walsh 17, Cheyenne South 7

Class 3A

Evanston 34, Riverton 7

Powell 10, Lander Valley 7

Cody 67, #3 Worland 7

Green River 48, Rawlins 0

Class 2A

Kemmerer 44, Thermopolis 26 (conference game)

#4 Tongue River 43, Glenrock 0 (conference game)

Newcastle 20, Wheatland 18 (conference game) – 2OT

#1 Lovell 27, #3 Cokeville 7 (conference game)

#2 Lyman 40, Pinedale 0 (conference game)

Big Horn 40, Upton-Sundance 6 (conference game)

Torrington 27, Burns 21 (conference game) – OT

Class 1A-9 Man

Riverside 48, Wyoming Indian 8 (conference game)

Big Piney 12, #2 Rocky Mountain 8 (conference game)

Saratoga 36, Moorcroft 20 (conference game)

#1 Pine Bluffs 61, Guernsey-Sunrise 0 (conference game)

#5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 41, Lusk 0 (conference game)

Southeast 21, Wright 6 (conference game)

Class 1A-6 Man

#1 Little Snake River 44, #2 Dubois 28 (conference game)

Out-of-State Opponent

2A #5 Mountain View 12, Rich, UT 10

3A #4 Jackson 55 Wood River, ID 12, Sugar-Salem, ID 34 3A #2 Star Valley 7

Final Score: 3A Douglas 45, Gering, NE 24

Saturday, Sept. 10

Class 1A-6 Man

#4 Burlington 74, Hulett 18 (conference game)

Kaycee 42, Meeteetse 32 (conference game)

Midwest 88, Ten Sleep 0 (conference game)

#3 Encampment 28, #5 Farson-Eden 0 (conference game)

Out-of-State Opponent

Resurrection Christian (Loveland, CO) 20, 3A #5 Buffalo 14 – OT

Non-Varsity Opponent

Cheyenne East Freshmen 52, 1A-6 Man H.E.M. 18

Scores from WyoTodayMedia and WyoPreps.com



WyoPreps Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard: Sept. 8-10, 2022