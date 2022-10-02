Wranglers, Cougars, Warriors, Bobcats and Rams Roll On; Lander v. Riverton set Monday night after postponement

Local Football Scores from Friday and Saturday from WyoTodayMedia and Wyoming-Football.com

Dark Storm Clouds with lightning rolled over Wolverine Stadium Friday Night. The game was reset for Monday at 6 p.m. in Riverton. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Thursday:

Shoshoni 47, Riverside 6
Wind River 82, Wyoming Indian 0

Friday:

Worland 21, Rawlins 0

Lander Valley at Riverton, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday (Due to Lighting, heavy rain)

Thermopolis 34, Pinedale 6

Saturday

Dubois 71, Meeteetse 18

Big Piney def. St. Stephens, forfeit

 

Two storm systems produced heavy rain and lightning Friday Night that forced postponement of Riverton’s Homecoming Game with Lander Valley with the Wolverines holding a 7-0 advantage in the first quarter.                                   Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

 

Statewide – Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 29

Class 2A
Lyman 45, Kemmerer 6
Newcastle 32, Upton-Sundance 14

Friday, Sept. 30
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0
Laramie 14, Kelly Walsh 7
Casper Natrona 34, Rock Springs 13
Sheridan 42, Cheyenne East 39
Thunder Basin 62, Campbell County 24
Class 3A
Cody 69, Green River 6
Douglas 24, Buffalo 17
Jackson 34, Evanston 33, 2OT
Star Valley 48, Powell 14
Class 2A
Big Horn 49, Wheatland 14
Burns 14, Glenrock 6
Cokeville 21, Mountain View 0
Tongue River 48, Torrington 13
Class 1A nine-man
Lingle 55, Moorcroft 6
Pine Bluffs 56, Lusk 0
Rocky Mountain 34, Greybull 6
Saratoga 4, Wright 0
Southeast 69, Guernsey 6
Class 1A six-man
Burlington 66, Farson 16
Encampment 71, Kaycee 6
Midwest 67, Hanna 57
Interstate
Lovell 26, Rich County, Utah, 0


Saturday, Oct. 1
Class 1A six-man
Snake River 52, Hulett 0 (at Midwest)
Interclass
Casper Christian 46, Natrona frosh/sophs 6 (called in fourth quarter, lightning)
Open: Ten Sleep.