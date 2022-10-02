Wranglers, Cougars, Warriors, Bobcats and Rams Roll On; Lander v. Riverton set Monday night after postponement

Local Football Scores from Friday and Saturday from WyoTodayMedia and Wyoming-Football.com
Thursday:
Shoshoni 47, Riverside 6
Wind River 82, Wyoming Indian 0
Friday:
Worland 21, Rawlins 0
Lander Valley at Riverton, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday (Due to Lighting, heavy rain)
Thermopolis 34, Pinedale 6
Saturday
Dubois 71, Meeteetse 18
Big Piney def. St. Stephens, forfeit
Statewide – Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 29
Class 2A
Lyman 45, Kemmerer 6
Newcastle 32, Upton-Sundance 14
Friday, Sept. 30
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0
Laramie 14, Kelly Walsh 7
Casper Natrona 34, Rock Springs 13
Sheridan 42, Cheyenne East 39
Thunder Basin 62, Campbell County 24
Class 3A
Cody 69, Green River 6
Douglas 24, Buffalo 17
Jackson 34, Evanston 33, 2OT
Star Valley 48, Powell 14
Class 2A
Big Horn 49, Wheatland 14
Burns 14, Glenrock 6
Cokeville 21, Mountain View 0
Tongue River 48, Torrington 13
Class 1A nine-man
Lingle 55, Moorcroft 6
Pine Bluffs 56, Lusk 0
Rocky Mountain 34, Greybull 6
Saratoga 4, Wright 0
Southeast 69, Guernsey 6
Class 1A six-man
Burlington 66, Farson 16
Encampment 71, Kaycee 6
Midwest 67, Hanna 57
Interstate
Lovell 26, Rich County, Utah, 0
Saturday, Oct. 1
Class 1A six-man
Snake River 52, Hulett 0 (at Midwest)
Interclass
Casper Christian 46, Natrona frosh/sophs 6 (called in fourth quarter, lightning)
Open: Ten Sleep.