Wranglers, Cougars, Warriors, Bobcats and Rams Roll On; Lander v. Riverton set Monday night after postponement

Local Football Scores from Friday and Saturday from WyoTodayMedia and Wyoming-Football.com

Thursday:

Shoshoni 47, Riverside 6

Wind River 82, Wyoming Indian 0

Friday:

Worland 21, Rawlins 0

Lander Valley at Riverton, postponed to 6 p.m. Monday (Due to Lighting, heavy rain)

Thermopolis 34, Pinedale 6

Saturday

Dubois 71, Meeteetse 18

Big Piney def. St. Stephens, forfeit

Statewide – Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 29

Class 2A

Lyman 45, Kemmerer 6

Newcastle 32, Upton-Sundance 14

Friday, Sept. 30

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0

Laramie 14, Kelly Walsh 7

Casper Natrona 34, Rock Springs 13

Sheridan 42, Cheyenne East 39

Thunder Basin 62, Campbell County 24

Class 3A

Cody 69, Green River 6

Douglas 24, Buffalo 17

Jackson 34, Evanston 33, 2OT

Star Valley 48, Powell 14

Class 2A

Big Horn 49, Wheatland 14

Burns 14, Glenrock 6

Cokeville 21, Mountain View 0

Tongue River 48, Torrington 13

Class 1A nine-man

Lingle 55, Moorcroft 6

Pine Bluffs 56, Lusk 0

Rocky Mountain 34, Greybull 6

Saratoga 4, Wright 0

Southeast 69, Guernsey 6

Class 1A six-man

Burlington 66, Farson 16

Encampment 71, Kaycee 6

Midwest 67, Hanna 57

Interstate

Lovell 26, Rich County, Utah, 0



Saturday, Oct. 1

Class 1A six-man

Snake River 52, Hulett 0 (at Midwest)

Interclass

Casper Christian 46, Natrona frosh/sophs 6 (called in fourth quarter, lightning)

Open: Ten Sleep.